Man United’s Bruno Fernandes rejects lucrative Saudi move

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has snubbed an offer to ply his trade in Saudi Arabia, according to Italian sports journalist and football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 30-year-old Portuguese opted to stay in Europe despite a significant contract proposal from Al-Hilal.

“Despite crazy contract proposal from the Saudi Pro League club, Bruno Fernandes wants to continue playing football in Europe,” Romano wrote Tuesday on X.

“Man United Captain wants to play at top level in Europe. Decision made.”