Man United announce 10 players to leave club this summer [Full list]

Manchester United’s players pose for a team photograph ahead of the UEFA Europa League semi final second leg football match between Manchester United and Athletic Club Bilbao at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 8, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Man United have officially submitted their retained players list to the Premier League, confirming several key departures as the club prepares for the 2025/2026 season.

Among the notable names exiting Old Trafford are Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof, who will all leave the club at the expiration of their contracts this summer.

Christian Eriksen marked his final appearance for the Red Devils by scoring a penalty in United’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa on the last day of the 2024/2025 Premier League campaign. That appearance was his 108th for the club.

Also featuring in that match were Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof, who bowed out with 241 and 284 appearances respectively in Man United colours. Their experience and contributions over the years have been instrumental in the club’s defensive efforts.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Tom Heaton has been listed as a free transfer but remains in negotiations with the club regarding a potential contract extension.

The club also confirmed the release of several academy players as part of the summer clear-out.

Full List of Man United Players Released

First Team Departures:

Christian Eriksen – contract expired (108 appearances)

Jonny Evans – contract expired (241 appearances)

Victor Lindelof – contract expired (284 appearances)

Tom Heaton – listed as free transfer (contract talks ongoing)

Academy Players Released:

Hubert Graczyk

Jack Kingdon

Sam Murray

Tom Myles

James Nolan

Tom Wooster

