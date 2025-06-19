Man sets self on fire in Kano, claims he’s heading to paradise

Kano map

A young man, Suleiman Muntari, has set himself ablaze in broad daylight in Panshekara community in Kano.

An eye witness said Muntari showed signs of emotional and mental distress before the act.

It was gathered that he was seen wandering along the road, muttering to himself, a sign viewed to be abnormal. Moments later, he poured petrol on his body and lit a match.

“He said he wanted to go to Paradise. People around thought he was just talking out of stress or frustration. Nobody imagined he would actually go through with it,” said Saminu Isah, who was at the scene.

And before anyone could react or stop him, he was already on fire. People tried to help, but the flames spread too quickly.

Some residents suspect he may have been under the influence of substance that altered his state of mind.

“It was obvious he wasn’t okay. You could tell from the way he was walking and talking. There was a strong smell coming from him, and he was shouting things that didn’t make sense,” Aisha Salisu, a woman who lives nearby, said.

While local authorities were yet to react, the disturbing scene has sparked a new debate about wave of mental cases amongst youths.