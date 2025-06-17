Man jailed in UK for inappropriate acts, told teen victim such ‘won’t be reported’ in Nigeria

A Nigerian man, Emmanuel Onwubiko has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old teenager in Warrington, UK who sought baptism to “feel clean” again, Liverpool Crown Court heard on Friday.

The assaults took place last year when Onwubiko, then 35, of Derwent Road, Ashton, targeted the 18-year-old victim.

Onwubiko, originally from Nigeria, began behaving inappropriately toward her, escalating to touching her breast and bottom, and grabbing her vagina on two occasions.

He also asked her inappropriate sexual questions, the court was told.

When the teenager expressed discomfort, Onwubiko dismissed her concerns, citing cultural differences.

He claimed that such behavior toward women in Nigeria “would not be reported.”

Feeling “physically sick,” the victim hid in a bathroom and sent a “running log” of the assaults to a friend via text.

She later fled to a family member’s home, where she disclosed the incidents, prompting a police response. Onwubiko was arrested but denied the allegations during his interview with officers.

Despite pleading not guilty, Onwubiko was convicted on all five counts of sexual assault following a trial, where the victim had to relive her trauma before a jury.

At his sentencing on Friday, the now 36-year-old faced the consequences of his actions.

The victim delivered a powerful statement in court, detailing the profound impact of the assaults.

“My mental health has significantly declined due to what happened to me,” she said. “Some days I feel as though I can’t get out of bed due to feeling anxious. My mind is always thinking about what happened to me, and it is as though I have constant flashbacks about what happened to me. I now feel a shell of my former self.”

In a heartbreaking revelation, she shared how the assaults drove her to seek spiritual cleansing. “I researched online and found a church that does baptisms on short notice,” she said.

“I felt so desperate to try and cleanse my body and feel as clean as possible. I was reaching out to God to try and get some help, and I thought bathing in holy water would wash away the horrible feelings I was having.”

Defence counsel Robert Wynn-Jones noted that Onwubiko, a Nigerian national, had come to the UK on a student visa, which has since expired.

He is reportedly seeking a post-graduate visa to remain in the country and repay a loan, as his wife and three children face threats if the debt is unpaid.

Judge Gary Woodhall addressed Onwubiko’s conduct, stating, “From the very beginning of that day, you behaved inappropriately towards her. You demonstrated sexual attraction towards her. She was scared.”

The court also heard of a related incident involving the victim’s father, who assaulted Onwubiko after learning of his daughter’s ordeal.

The father punched Onwubiko several times, causing a nosebleed, two chipped teeth, and a subdural haemorrhage that required emergency surgery.

The father received an 18-month suspended sentence and was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Onwubiko was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to sign the sex offender register for 10 years. A 10-year restraining order was also imposed to protect the victim.

