Man, 31, arrested in Edo for allegedly killing girlfriend

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Police Command on Monday said it arrested a 31-year-old man identified as Joshua Osaigbovo for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Osato Edogiaweria, 21, whose disappearance was reported in April 2025.

A statement on Monday by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu said the incident began when Mrs. Ojo, the mother of the deceased, filed a missing person report at Aduwawa Division on April 25, 2025 where she stated that her daughter, Osato, had left home on April 20 in the company of a friend and had not been heard from since then.

He said the case was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for further action. “Demonstrating the Command’s resolve to rid the state of all forms of crime and criminality,

“Operatives of the Family Unit, through painstaking investigation and technical intelligence, arrested one Joshua Osaigbovo, 31 yrs, a resident of Iyanomon community in Ikpoba-Okha LGA in connection with the crime on 18th June, 2025.”

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to inviting Osato to his residence on April 27. An altercation broke out between the two, during which Osato fell, hit her head on the ground, and died.”

Osaigbovo further confessed to taking the young woman’s body in a wheelbarrow to a nearby bush, where he buried her in a shallow grave a few meters from his home.

“On June 20, 2025, Osaigbovo led police operatives to the burial site in the Iyanomon community. The remains of Osato Festus were exhumed following all necessary procedures. The suspect is expected to be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.” He said.