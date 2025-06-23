Man, 31, arrested in Edo for allegedly killing, burying missing girlfriend in shallow grave

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 31-year-old man, Joshua Osaigbovo, for the alleged murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend, Osato Edogiaweria, who was declared missing in April 2025.

In a statement released on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, disclosed that the incident was first reported by the victim’s mother, Mrs. Ojo, at the Aduwawa Police Division on April 25, 2025. She had reported that her daughter left home on April 20 in the company of a friend and had not been seen since.

The case was subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

“Demonstrating the Command’s commitment to ridding the state of all forms of crime, operatives of the Family Unit, through painstaking investigation and technical intelligence, arrested Joshua Osaigbovo, a resident of Iyanomon community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, on June 18, 2025,” the statement read.

During interrogation, Osaigbovo confessed that he had invited Osato to his residence on April 27. According to him, an argument ensued between them, which led to a physical confrontation. He claimed Osato fell, hit her head on the floor, and died on the spot.

The suspect further confessed to transporting her body in a wheelbarrow to a nearby bush, where he buried her in a shallow grave just a few meters from his residence.

On June 20, police operatives, led by Osaigbovo, visited the burial site in Iyanomon. The remains of Osato Edogiaweria were exhumed after due procedures were followed.

The police said the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.