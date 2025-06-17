Maiden West Africa economic summit’ll provide solutions to fast-track economic integration – FG

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, says the maiden West African Economic Summit (WAES) is not just about policy but a practical solution to fast-track economic integration in the region.

Tugger said this on Tuesday during a media parley with journalists in Abuja, while reaffirming Nigeria’s readiness to host the event scheduled for June 20 to 21.

According to him, the summit is an initiative of President Bola Tinubu, aimed at advancing trade relations and market economy among small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in the sub-region.

”It is with a deep sense of honour and responsibility that I announce Nigeria’s readiness to host the WAES 2025 under the chairmanship of President Tinubu.

”This important economic gathering is aimed at unlocking opportunities that abound in the region and at serving as a strategic platform for shaping the economic future of our region.

“WAES will convene heads of state, ministers, private sector leaders, and development partners, as well as youth innovators from across West Africa and beyond.”

The minister said that the summit would boost economic integration of West African countries through partnership in the economic sector, among other things.

He added that the summit would also foster cross-border trade relations in line with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) vision.

On sustaining the WAES initiative, Tuggar noted that the success of the summit would drive future events, explaining that the whole idea was to partner with the private sector in promoting regional integration.

He revealed the Nigerian government’s partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to extend WAES ownership to the entire sub-region.

”Recently, we launched a partnership with the UNDP. The whole idea is to create a template that is not going to be owned by Nigeria alone but by the entire region and all the countries that choose to adopt it and utilise it.

”The template will also strengthen the institutions and tackle the perennial challenges that are caused by misinformation/disinformation and engage the civil society so that there is more understanding between the government and the people.

”It will further strengthen the social contract, Tuggar explained. (NAN)