Luka Modric agrees to sign for AC Milan after Club World Cup

Luka Modric has verbally agreed to join AC Milan, according to the club’s sporting director, Igli Tare.

The veteran midfielder, who is set to leave Real Madrid after 13 trophy-filled years, is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Serie A giants once the Club World Cup concludes in the United States.

“I spoke to him in person and saw a guy who is really eager to be competitive. His arrival is crucial for a group that needs players like him, leadership,” Tare told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The first question Luka asked me was: ‘Will we be a team built to win the championship?’ He has won six Champions Leagues and wants to be a star player from the start.

“He is important for what he will convey in terms of mentality, leadership and professionalism. The fact that he is an AC Milan fan makes this story even more exciting, and it would be great for him to have a stellar season as at the end of the season is the World Cup,” Tare added.

Sources told ESPN that Modric and Milan agreed personal terms in early June, just before the Club World Cup began.

He will put pen to paper on a contract worth around €3.5 million ($4 million) per year, with bonuses and an option to extend for a further year.

Modric, who turns 40 in September, is fully fit and aiming to feature in the 2026 World Cup in the U.S.

He made a brief appearance in Real Madrid’s Club World Cup win over Pachuca on Sunday, marking one of his final outings in the famous white shirt.

The Croatian international leaves Madrid after winning 28 major trophies and is now set for a new challenge in Italy.

Meanwhile, Milan are also in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, with personal terms agreed but the transfer fee still under negotiation.

Vanguard News