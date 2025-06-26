LP Reps caucus decries demolition of Peter Obi’s family property

Peter Obi

….Alleges Targeted Attack on His Business Interests

By Vincent Ujumadu

ABUJA—The Labour Party (LP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the reported demolition of a property belonging to the family of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, by suspected agents of the Lagos State Government, describing the action as deeply troubling.

Speaking through its leader, Hon. Afam Ogene, the caucus called on the Lagos State Government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that no harm comes to Mr. Obi or his business interests, warning that the development could signal a dangerous trend in political intolerance.

According to the caucus, the demolition, allegedly carried out under the guise of a court order, raises serious questions, as neither the property owners nor any relevant party was reportedly notified, and the order was not issued in anyone’s name.

Condemning what it termed a misuse of the judiciary, the LP lawmakers said such actions undermine democratic principles and have no place in a civilised society.

The caucus warned that if such lawlessness could be meted out to a prominent opposition figure, ordinary Nigerians—who rely on the law for protection—are even more at risk.

Hon. Ogene linked the demolition to earlier warnings by Mr. Obi about coordinated attacks on his person and businesses, allegedly due to his role in the 2023 elections and his continued criticism of government over insecurity and economic hardship.

He cautioned against a brand of politics that inflicts “anguish, pain, or sorrow,” adding that political engagement must be free from bitterness and not become a tool for economic or psychological harm.

“Our leader and candidate is a staunch democrat, committed to transparency, integrity, and nation-building. His empathy for the poor has earned him broad admiration across ethnic and political divides,” Ogene stated.

He emphasized that Obi’s legitimate investments, like those of every law-abiding citizen, deserve protection from “undemocratic forces driven by partisan bitterness.”

Responding to the demolition, Mr. Obi stated: “Any society where lawlessness overrides the rule of law is not destined to be a haven for investors. Recent reports showing that Nigeria’s human rights indicators have worsened merely highlight severe shortfalls in government protection for civil liberties, personal security, and basic living standards.

“I know what I’ve been going through in abuse of my human rights just for contesting a presidential election, which is my legitimate right. If this level of lawlessness can happen to someone with a registered company and legitimate means, what hope does the ordinary Nigerian have?”