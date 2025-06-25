LP Crisis: Kaduna chapter raises alarm over plot to discredit Nenadi Usman

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State has raised the alarm over alleged attempts to sow discord within its ranks and discredit the leadership of its Acting National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman.

In a joint statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Kagarko LP Chairman, Comrade Zephaniah Yohanna, and Secretary, Hassan Sulaiman, alerted security agencies, stakeholders, and the media to what they described as a desperate plot by former members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to impose an illegal leadership structure on the party in the area.

According to them, the move is being orchestrated by individuals bent on tarnishing Senator Usman’s image and authority, describing it as a calculated effort to destabilize the party’s local and national progress.

The statement read in part: “Comrade Zephaniah Yohanna remains the constitutionally recognized Chairman of the Labour Party in Kagarko LGA.

Any attempt to impose alternative leadership is a politically motivated charade.”

The Kagarko LP chapter reaffirmed its loyalty to Senator Usman and passed a vote of confidence in her leadership, vowing to resist any imposition through legal and democratic means.

They urged media organizations, the public, and relevant authorities to be wary of impersonators and mischief-makers, stressing that only communications from Chairman Zephaniah Yohanna and his executive team should be considered the official position of the party in Kagarko.

The statement concluded by calling on party members, stakeholders, and supporters to remain calm, vigilant, and united in defending the party’s constitution and democratic values.