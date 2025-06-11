LP crisis: Ex-Treasurer to Abure: Leave Obi, Otti out of your travails

Julius Abure

John Alechenu

ABUJA: Former National Treasurer of the Labour Party (LP), Ms. Oluchi Oparah, has enjoined the factional National Chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure and “his cohorts” to stop blaming the party’s 2023 Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for their political troubles.

In an open letter captioned: Open Letter to Julius Abure and his Cohorts: A Call for Gratitude and Accountability, dated June 11, 2025, Ms. Oparah said she was constrained to address the unfounded allegations propagated by Alhaji Farouk Umar, former National Secretary of the LP, on behalf of “the ousted National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.”

According to her, in a recent statement, Umar accused Peter Obi, and Dr. Alex Otti, of orchestrating a campaign of blackmail against Abure.

She said, “Such claims are not only baseless but also a deliberate attempt to distort the truth and mislead the public.

“Ordinarily, I would refrain from dignifying such statements with a response, given that Umar, Abure, and their associates were lawfully removed from their positions on April 4, 2025, and lack any legal or moral authority to speak on behalf of the Labour Party.

“However, the need to set the record straight compels me to address these falsehoods. Abure’s claim that he tirelessly canvassed votes for Peter Obi across Europe and the United States is a gross misrepresentation.

“Prior to 2022, Abure had never traveled abroad. It is evident that he leveraged Peter Obi’s reputation and influence to secure visas for himself and his family both immediate and extended, masquerading as an international campaigner.

“This opportunistic behavior underscores a pattern of exploiting the party’s goodwill for personal gain.

“Even more egregious is the accusation that Mr Peter Obi and Alex Chioma Otti are ‘demarketing’ the Labour Party.

“On the contrary, it is Abure and his allies who have tarnished the party’s reputation by aligning with ruling party forces who are hell bent on destroying our leaders, thereby undermining the Labour Party’s credibility and progress.

“Their actions have reduced Abure to a mere pawn in the hands of external detractors, to the detriment of the party’s values and aspirations.

“Abure’s claim that six presidential aspirants stepped down for Mr Peter Obi during the 2023 primaries is another unsubstantiated assertion.

“I challenge Abure and his cohort to provide verifiable evidence, such as bank records of payments made to these aspirants, to corroborate this claim. Failure to do so will only cement their reputation for spreading falsehoods.”

Oparah further said, “The Labour Party has moved forward decisively under new leadership. The Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling, upheld the appeal by Senators Nenadi Esther Usman and Darlington Nwokocha, nullifying all actions that previously conferred leadership on Abure, including his cross-appeal.

“Consequently, Senator Nenadi Esther Usman now serves as the Acting National Chairman, with Senator Darlington Nwokocha as the Acting National Secretary, steering the party toward a brighter future.

“It is imperative that Abure acknowledges the pivotal roles played by Peter Obi and Dr. Alex Otti in elevating his profile and the Labour Party’s prominence.

“Their dedication, integrity, and vision have been instrumental in the party’s growth, and any attempt to discredit them is not only ungrateful but also a disservice to the millions of Nigerians who believe in the Labour Party’s mission.

“We have decided to focus our efforts on rebuilding and strengthening our party, rather than engaging in divisive tactics that serve only to weaken our collective resolve which is what Abure and his co-travelers are seeking to accomplish.

“The Labour Party remains committed to its ideals, and under its new leadership, it will continue to champion the aspirations of the Nigerian people.”