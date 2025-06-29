LP Crisis: Ex‑Treasurer hails INEC for excluding Abure from recent activities

By John Alechenu, Abuja

ABUJA — Former National Treasurer of the Labour Party (LP), Oluchi Oparah, has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for omitting the party’s immediate past National Chairman, Julius Abure, from its latest official engagements.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Oparah said INEC took a “commendable and principled stand” when it left Abure out of both the groundbreaking ceremony for the commission’s new national headquarters and the INEC–Political Parties Consultative Meeting held on 26 June 2025.

“This decision is fully consistent with the Supreme Court’s ruling, which overturned earlier judgments that had erroneously ruled in Abure’s favour,” she noted, adding that the move underscores INEC’s commitment to enforcing the constitutional guidelines of political parties.

Oparah further praised the commission’s refusal to recognise the “sham congresses and primaries” organised by Abure’s faction for the 28 June 2025 FCT Area Council elections, describing the exercise as an “affront to democratic principles.”

The ex‑treasurer condemned what she called Abure’s “sit‑tight mentality,” asserting that attempts to overstay one’s tenure violate the LP constitution and erode public trust.

“INEC’s clear message is that no individual, regardless of position, is above the law,” Oparah said. “This should deter party officials who flout their party’s constitution for personal gain.”

She urged INEC to maintain its vigilance in monitoring party affairs to foster discipline and accountability, emphasising that internal democracy strengthens public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Oparah also called on LP members and Nigerians at large to reject any actions that undermine the rule of law, stressing that the “strength of our democracy depends on the integrity of its institutions and the accountability of those who lead them.”