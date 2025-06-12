Looming one-party threat undermines democracy — Mohammed

— As Pro-Democracy Youths Decry Poor Leadership, Political Apathy

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA – The Convener of the Bala Mohammed Abdulqadir Colloquium, Mohammed Atiku Isah, has raised alarm over the looming threat of a one-party system in Nigeria, warning that such a trend could erode the democratic principles of inclusivity, competition, and representation.

Speaking in Kaduna on behalf of Senator Bala Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, during a Democracy Day celebration organized by the Young Democrats of Nigeria, Atiku Isah urged Nigerians to reflect on the responsibilities of democracy and demand good governance from elected leaders.

“The opposition is under threat, and there’s a looming danger of a one-party system ahead of 2027,” he said. “This trend undermines the very foundation of our democracy, which is built on inclusivity, our rich diversity, and political competition.”

Reflecting on the significance of June 12, he said the date symbolizes not just a historic election in 1993 but a continued struggle for justice and civil liberties.

“June 12 remains a day of reflection—a moment in our national history when Nigerians, across ethnic and religious lines, voted freely for Chief M.K.O. Abiola. Its annulment betrayed the democratic will but sparked a lasting movement for justice and the rule of law.”

Atiku Isah criticized the Federal Government’s economic policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies, the exchange rate crisis, and the rising cost of living, noting that these have inflicted widespread hardship and exposed a disconnect between the government and the people.

“Democracy, as symbolized by June 12, must be about inclusion, economic justice, and shared prosperity—not policies that widen the gap between government and the governed.”

He contrasted the national situation with what he described as purposeful governance in Bauchi State under Governor Bala Mohammed, citing infrastructural development, educational investments, agricultural reform, and youth empowerment through the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP).

“In Bauchi, we’ve constructed over 1,000 kilometres of roads, upgraded over 300 schools, trained young farmers, and empowered thousands through grants and job creation,” he said. “We’re currently employing 10,000 graduates to strengthen the civil service and enhance service delivery.”

Voices of Youth and Advocates for Reform

The event featured several youth leaders and political figures who called for greater youth participation in politics and an end to systemic challenges such as monetized elections and poor leadership recruitment processes.

Hon. Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo, Wakilin Birnin Zazzau and former Member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, commended the resilience of Nigerian youth and urged them to actively engage in politics from the grassroots level.

“The leadership recruitment process is skewed and monetized, discouraging youth participation. We must reclaim the space by joining political parties at the ward level and choosing leaders with conscience.”

Adamu Dauda Yashi, a political enthusiast, described the event’s theme, “The Audacity of Progress: Rethinking Governance, Reclaiming Democracy — The Leadership Philosophy of Sen. Bala Mohammed”, as timely and thought-provoking.

“The conversation is no longer just about what is being done, but how and for whom. Governance has too often been reduced to ribbon-cutting and political slogans. But Senator Bala Mohammed brings a model of governance with soul—people-centered and purpose-driven.”

Rt. Hon. Mohammad Idris Musa, Speaker of the Bauchi State Youth Parliament, emphasized that democracy must be more than rhetoric.

“We live in an era where young Nigerians are no longer content to be passive observers. Democracy must be a lived experience—visible in our schools, hospitals, and workplaces—not just a campaign promise.”

He added that young people are ready to reclaim democracy, stand against poor policies, and drive inclusive, participatory governance.

“Let us be clear: democracy is not just about elections; it is about inclusion, justice, and a government that listens—not only when we vote, but when we speak.”