Living proof: Chief of Air Staff Abubakar returns to alma mater

Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Bala Abubakar

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, on May 27, 2025, returned to his alma mater, Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, where he charged young boys to look to the future with hope and preparedness. Speaking not just as CAS but also as an ex-boy, Abubakar, during an interactive session with the boys, reflected on how the institution shaped his life and set him on the path to military and personal excellence. “I stand here today as living proof that with discipline, purpose, and God’s grace, no dream is too big to achieve,” he declared, drawing loud cheers from the students. He reminded his hosts that time moves quickly and urged them to understand that “greatness doesn’t happen overnight; it begins with small acts of excellence done consistently.” The CAS encouraged them to train hard, study smart, and aim to excel in their examinations. “Stay curious, be kind, believe in something greater than yourself, and most importantly, believe in your future,” Abubakar added. Earlier, the CAS commissioned a remodeled and upgraded Medical Reception Station that he sponsored at the school. He also inspected a parade held in his honour as part of activities marking the 71st anniversary of the NMS. In his remarks during the parade, he expressed delight over the impressive regimental display by the students and implored them to “stay focused, committed, and never lose pride in this remarkable heritage.” The parade served as more than just a ceremonial gesture, it was a homecoming. The CAS’ presence electrified the atmosphere, serving as a powerful reminder to every student that greatness can rise from familiar halls, parade grounds, and classroom benches.