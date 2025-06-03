Listen to cry of Nigerians, provide purposeful leadership – Cleric to leaders

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Leaders in the country have been urged to listen to the cry of Nigerians and provide purposeful leadership for the citizenry.

The President of Faith Women Fellowship Ministry International, Evangelist Lydia Idoko, gave the charge during the Ministry’s 39th anniversary prayer conference held in Makurdi with the theme, “Prayer, a Lifeline.”

The cleric noted that while spiritual responsibility was key, those in political authority must play their part by leading with compassion and integrity.

According to her “leadership is a temporary assignment. Our leaders must listen to the cries of the people. If you must leave a legacy, you must care deeply for the people and walk in their shoes. Be transparent, be practical, and let your leadership make the difference in lives.”

While expressing confidence that the country was already experiencing spiritual breakthroughs that would soon translate into visible transformation, Evangelist Idoko said “we believe that God is already intervening in the realms of the spirit. The prayers have gone up, and we are now watching for the manifestation. God is at work, and change is coming.”

While reflecting on the Ministry’s 39-year journey, she described it as one of resilience, divine encounters, and discovery, crediting the Ministry’s long existence to the power of God and the consistency of prayer.

She said “the triumph of these years is not by our strength, it is God’s doing. We have seen His hand in every situation, and that is why we believe He is already doing something new in Nigeria.”

Evangelist Idoko urged citizens not to relent in prayers assuring that while the process might not be immediate, divine intervention was already in motion.

The two days event brought together women and intercessors from various parts of the country for intense supplication for Nigeria, with particular focus on the national leadership and the welfare of ordinary citizens.