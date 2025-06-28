Lillian Afegbai continues to redefine style, empowerment with ‘Lily’s Secret Lingerie brand’

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Africa (2014) housemate Lillian Afegbai has always been known for pushing the boundaries with her Lilly’s Secret lingerie line.

In fact, since venturing into the lingerie industry with the creation of gym and beachwear pieces, as well as undergarments in 2019, the 33-year-old actress continues to make bold statements with her fashion brand.

Days back, she launched her latest collection, Summer Whispers.’ The brand, known for its inclusive approach to lingerie and fashion, celebrates women’s bodies in all shapes and sizes.

The brand, already making waves on social media, testifies to Afegbai’s commitment to celebrating women’s bodies in all their beauty.

The ‘Summer Whispers’ collection features breezy summer outfits, and cheerful prints, perfect for casual wear. Afegbai’s brand, which combines glamour, wearability and comfort, making it a standout in the industry, aims to inspire women to feel sexy and confident with a focus on comfort and style.

As Afegbai puts it, “ “Lillys Secret is my brainchild and came out of the need to make women of all ages, sizes, and tax bracket feel beautiful and sexy for themselves (first), and the pleasure of their significant other,”

The beauty has continued to push the boundaries years after debuting with her fashion brand. Kudos to her.