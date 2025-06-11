LGA chairman dies weeks after assuming office in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The newly elected chairman of Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, Aminu Hamidu, has died barely two months after assuming office.

Hamidu who assumed office in April 2025, died on Monday. The cause of his death has not yet been officially disclosed.

However, unconfirmed reports suggest he had been unwell for a while.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, Kaula Mohammed, confirmed the sad incident in a statement.

Governor Radda in the statement expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hamidu, describing him “As a loyal party man, a seasoned civil servant, and a grassroots politician who devoted his life to public service with honesty, humility, and uncommon dedication.”

The governor noted that Hamidu’s service across different levels of government had always been marked by diligence and a deep concern for the welfare of the people.

“He was not someone who sought the spotlight. He let his work speak for him. Even in a short period, he showed what leadership could mean when rooted in sincerity.”

Governor Radda, on behalf of the government and people of Katsina State, extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Chairman, the good people of Bakori, and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, family across the state.