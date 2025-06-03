LG primaries crisis: Sosan, Ibirogba head Lagos APC reconciliation c’ttee

…as the party inaugurates members

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has inaugurated a decentralised reconciliation committee to resolve all conflicts, discontentment, and dissatisfaction stemming from its primaries for the emergence of candidates for the forthcoming local government elections.

Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, had fixed July 12 for the conduct of chairmanship and councillorship positions in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Council Development Areas, LCDAs, of the state.

Recall that there have been a series of protests over the outcome of the primaries and several petitions to the Appeal Committee.

Instructively, controversy has continued to trail the chairmanship and councilorship primary conducted by the APC on May 10, as some aggrieved members protested over what they called the alleged imposition of chairmanship candidates

The situation led to high tension, which warranted the deployment of the Rapid Response Squad to the APC Secretariat, Acme, for adequate security of lives and property.

They maintained that the processes that produced the preferred candidate were not transparent and showed absolute disregard for fairness to the majority.

However, on May 12, APC inaugurated an Appeal Committee to look into protests from aggrieved aspirants who participated in the exercise.

The committee was led by Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN, who is also the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State and Abiodun Olufowobi, as Secretary.

Other members were: Former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Jokotola Pelumi, Lanre Ogunyemi, a former member of the state House of Assembly and State Secretary of the party and Chief Chukwudi Adiukwu.

The APC State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, through the Spokesperson, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, who announced on Tuesday, said the move was in line with the party’s principle of resolving internal crisis.

According to Ojelabi, “The party, after receiving and considering the reports of the Appeal, has resolved to activate its internal mechanism for conflict resolution and reconciliation to ensure that we go into the elections as a united force.

“The committee has been decentralised for ease of operation and to deliver on its mandate on time.”

The Lagos East Senatorial District is headed by Dr. Lateef Ibirogba.

Other members are: Saheed Afonja, Sumbo Onitiri and Sade Bakare.

The Lagos Central Senatorial District is headed by a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief (Mrs) Sarah Sosan.

Other members are Funso Ologunde, Adedoyin Banjo and Adigun Olalekan.

The Lagos West 1 Senatorial District is headed by Otunba Bode Oyedele. Other members are Chief Jide Damazio, Alh. Aleshinloye and Comfort Olalere.

Lagos West 2 Senatorial District is headed by Alh. Mutiu Are. Other members are Hon. Jumoke Okoya, Otunba Kehinde Adeniyi and Adeola Rashidat.

Ojelabi, acknowledged the wealth of experience of the committee members, whose membership cuts across various interests in the party.

He admonished them to be painstaking and assured that all aggrieved members are pacified and assured of better days ahead in a united party.

The committee has two weeks to turn in its report.