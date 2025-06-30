LG polls: We must defeat opposition candidates. Sanwo-Olu tells APC members

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday called on APC members and loyalists to embark on a house-to-house campaign to garner support to defeat candidates of opposition parties in the July 12 local government elections.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at the APC’ Lagos West 2 Senatorial District Mega Rally held on Monday at Ijanikin, along Lagos-Badagry Motorway.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, urged the electorate to turn out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates in the July 12 council polls.

The governor, who noted that the PDP’s umbrella had been torn in the state, urged APC loyalists not to disappoint the party and its leaders.

“Don’t let us disgrace our leaders. There is no other party in Lagos State that is doing what we are doing.

“There are a lot of projects completed and ongoing in Lagos State. As members, we must be proud of our party.

“We must be proud of ourselves. We are progressives. We are doing well. May God make it easy for us.

“It is important for us as a political party to come out and vote. We must mobilise ourselves and other electorates.

“We are happy you all are carrying placards, but it is more important for you to go out with your PVCs and vote for candidates of the party.

“Ensure you support the candidates of the party and defeat opposition candidates,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier, the Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, urged residents to reward the party’s performance with massive votes in the forthcoming council polls.

Ojelabi, who noted that President Bola Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu had been magnanimous to the district, said the people of the area should show appreciation to the duo through their votes.

“We are not asking for anything other than your votes. We need your votes to get our candidates in power. This is the time we must unite.

“To the youth of this corridor, this is the time for you to show your appreciation for all the good things President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have done for us in the Lagos West senatorial district.

“Your party, the APC, has chosen wisely. It is for you to canvass and mobilise the people to come out in large numbers and vote for the candidates of the party.

“Let us tell the world that Lagos West 2 is for the APC. We must show our appreciation by mobilising for support for the party,” Ojelabi said.

He urged religious and community leaders, market men and women, and people from various ethnic groups to rally round APC candidates during the polls.

Speaking, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, the Chairman, APC Campaign Council, urged the party’s candidates and the aggrieved members to unite in the interest of the party.

Also speaking, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, a member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), described the forthcoming polls as crucial for the 2027 presidential elections.

In her remarks, a former Lagos State deputy governor, Princess Sarah Sosan, who acknowledged the women’s population in the election, urged them to come out en masse and vote for the ruling party.

“Let us make our father, the president, happy by encouraging all women and others to come out and vote,” Sosan said.

The rally also had in attendance GAC members, party executives, national and state assembly members, representatives of ethnic groups, and traders’ association, among others. (NAN)