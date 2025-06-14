LG polls: Lagos APC unveils candidates, kick off campaign Tuesday

The APC in Lagos State says it will officially commence its campaign for the July 12 local government elections on Tuesday with the presentation of candidates with the party’s flags.

The APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said that the flag handing-over ceremony would be held at the APC State Secretariat, Ogba.

Oladejo said, “The campaign has been decentralised along the three Senatorial districts of Lagos East, Central and West, which has been broken into two because of its size.”

“The flag-off ceremony will be witnessed by party chieftains and elected and appointed officials of the party across the three tiers of government.

“The party had earlier directed its leadership in the local governments to put in place Local Organising Committees – LOC – to take the campaign to all the nooks, crannies and corners of the state to ensure effective and massive mobilisation.”

According to him, the APC campaign will focus on the various unprecedented landmark achievements of the outgoing governments in the councils, the numerous timely social interventions and the promise to do more in tandem with the party’s progressive philosophy.

The spokesman urged all voters to endeavour to perform their civic responsibility on the day of the elections.

“The campaign will end a day before the elections in accordance with the extant laws,” he added.

Recalled that the APC Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and Councillorship Candidates in the 20 Local Government Councils, 37 Local Council Development Areas and the 377 wards emerged during its primaries on May 10. (NAN)