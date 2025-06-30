LG Polls: Jandor launches independent campaign group for APC flag-bearers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Ahead of the July 12 Local Government elections, former Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has launched an Independent Campaign Group (ICG) to support candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The self-funded ICG comprises grassroots mobilizers, party loyalists, youth volunteers, and community leaders drawn from all 377 wards and 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State. Its mission is to drive massive support for APC chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

Inaugurating the group at a well-attended event officiated by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Jandor reaffirmed his commitment to the APC’s success at all levels, stating that the initiative reflects his passion for grassroots development and inclusive governance.

“This campaign group is not just about politics,” Jandor said. “It is about ensuring quality representation at the grassroots, consolidating the gains of good governance, and empowering the people to choose credible leaders under our great party, the APC. I have taken it upon myself to fund and mobilize this initiative because I believe in the future of our state and the strength of our people.”

The event witnessed the presence of prominent stakeholders, including the APC State Deputy Chairman, Moshood Maiyegun (representing the State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi), former PDP Deputy Governorship candidate Safuratu Abdul-Kareem, and ex-Lagos PDP Deputy Chairman turned APC chieftain, Chief Ola Apena. Youth groups and community influencers across the state also declared their readiness to work for the party’s electoral success.

The Jandor-led ICG, coordinated by 24 state apex leaders, 57 LG coordinators, and 377 ward leaders, is set to begin ward-to-ward engagement, voter education, door-to-door mobilization, and media outreach, championing the APC’s message of continuity, development, and responsive leadership.

With this move, Jandor further solidifies his influence within the APC and reaffirms his commitment to deepening democracy in Lagos State.