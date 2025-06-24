LG polls: Don’t take anything for granted, Sanwo-Olu tells APC candidates

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday urged APC chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the July 12 Local Government Elections not to take the election for granted.

Sanwo-Olu, who presented the APC flag to all the party’s candidates at a stakeholders’ parley held at the State House, Marina, appealed to party leaders and candidates to work hard to validate APC dominance in the state.

The governor, who appreciated party leaders and loyalists on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, called for unity and support for the party’s candidates in the polls.

“We are here because our father and leader, President Bola Tinubu, has asked me to come and thank all for holding his base very well.

“We must work the way we ought to do it, showcase and validate our strength in Lagos, and ensure that APC is a party to be proud of. Knock all doors and seek votes.

“Every election is local, don’t take anything for granted. Go and work, engage with the people, touch the people, let the people see those they want to vote for,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to the governor, the party is united, irrespective of different political affiliations and outcomes of the primaries.

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that there would always be issues when so many people were vying for positions, urged all aggrieved to take the party decision as supreme.

“We have all resolved to come together. We should take the decision of the party supreme. Our house must stand united. We are happy, we are united.

“We must work together. We are a party that do not take people for granted and that wants the best for our people at all times,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, who urged candidates not to disappoint the party but be fair to all interests, also cautioned against segregation and caucus.

Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Chairman, Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), who commended stakeholders for their unwavering support, urged APC candidates to earn themselves a good name when they get to the office.

“This journey you are about to embark upon, some of us have travelled it. Some travelled it and get praised while some others are condemned for performing poorly.

“You must serve the people well, whatever position you have, if you do well people will see it. Don’t pursue your purse, pursue a good name.

“In one year, you can do remarkable things for people. Do things to elevate and sell APC more to the people at the grassroots. Do it well,” Olusi said.

The elder statesman urged the party’s candidates to follow the footsteps of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, President Bola Tinubu, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other leaders.

The Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who appreciated the roles played by party leadership in reconciling all aggrieved members, said that APC candidates would ride on the shoulders of the governor to emerge winners.

“I want to enjoin you, let us work together and make our father, the President, proud in this election come July 12.

“The candidates should reach out to those who contested the party ticket with them,” he said.

He urged each elected official to reside within their respective council areas, adding that the party would sanction any chairman or councillor who resided outside his or her local government.

He said that the role of council chairman remained crucial in getting the dividends of democracy to the people in education, health, youth empowerment, security and infrastructure.

Ojelabi urged market leaders, artisans, professional groups, ethnic nationalities, religious groups and other stakeholders in the state to cast their votes in support of APC candidates.

The Lagos State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mrs Lasbat Meranda, who appreciated party’s loyalists for impressive turnout, said, “Let us put our grudges behind and work for the party’s victory.”

She, however, urged women to mobilise votes for the APC.

Also, the governor’s wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said that the power of every woman was in her voice, hence the need for all women in the state to rally support for the party’s candidates.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu said: “Don’t allow APC to be put to shame. Let us mobilise votes for the APC.

“We must use our votes to better our lot and improve our condition, in the country.”

In his opening remarks, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, the Chairman of the Lagos State APC Local Government Campaign Council, urged all party leaders and candidates to reconcile with all aggrieved members.

Balogun, who was represented by Alhaji Rasak Ajala, the Secretary of the council, called on the candidates to resolve all differences and rancour arising from the party primaries.

“That you are the chairmanship candidates does not make you the best among those that contest for the ticket. Reconcile with others.

“You are not candidates of one caucus or the other but candidates of the party. Let us rally round and go into this election united,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by APC chieftains, including members of GAC, national and state assembly members and state executive council members.

Others are APC’s state, local and ward executive committees, market associations, transport unions, ethnic groups and party loyalists among others. (NAN)