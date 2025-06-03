LG polls: APC inaugurates reconciliation c’ttees in Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has inaugurated reconciliation committees to resolve all conflicts, discontentment and dissatisfaction aftermath of its local government primaries.

The Lagos State APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that several controversies greeted the outcome of the May 10, APC local government primary election ahead of the July 12 council polls in the state.

There have been pockets of protests over the outcome of the primaries and a number of petitions submitted to the Appeal Committee.

“The party after receiving and considering the reports of the appeal has resolved to activate its internal mechanism for conflict resolution and reconciliation to ensure that we go into the elections as a united force.

“The committee was decentralised for ease of operation and to deliver on its mandate on time,” Oladejo said.

According to him, the Lagos East Senatorial District Reconciliation Committee is headed by Dr Lateef Ibirogba.

He identified other members of the committee in the district as Mr Saheed Afonja, Chief Sumbo Onitiri and Mrs Sade Bakare.

He said that the Lagos Central Senatorial District committee would be headed by a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Sarah Sosan, while other chieftains are Funso Ologunde, Adedoyin Banjo and Adigun Olalekan.

“The committee for the Lagos West Senatorial District 1 is headed by Otunba Bode Oyedele with Chief Jide Damazio , Alhaji Aleshinloye and Mrs Comfort Olalere as members.

“The Lagos West Senatorial District 2 reconciliation committee is headed by Alhaji Mutiu Are, while members are Mrs Jumoke Okoya, Otunba Kehinde Adeniyi and Mrs Adeola Rashidat,” Oladejo said.

He said that the committees have two weeks to turn in their reports.

The State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, acknowledged the wealth of experience of the committee members which membership cut across various interests in the party.

He admonished them to be painstaking and ensure that all aggrieved members are pacified and assured of better days ahead in a united party.