LG crisis: Osun senators seek Tinubu’s intervention

President Bola Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The three senators representing Osun State have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing imbroglio over control of local government council areas in Osun State.

The Senators, Francis Fadahunsi, Olubiyi Fadeyi and Oyewumi Kamorudeen, members of the Peoples Democratic Party, opined that the president’s intervention could be a way out of the crisis.

In a statement issued and signed by the three lawmakers and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday, they said the ordinary people residing at the grassroots were at the receiving end of the crisis, hence the need for the intervention.

“We are writing to respectfully appeal to you to intervene in the lingering political crises that have been ongoing within the local government administration in Osun State. This situation has created considerable instability, and we deem it important to seek your fatherly consideration.

“We are aware of your concern for the ordinary Nigerian and particularly those at the grassroots, who are most affected by this crisis, which is the reason we seek your urgent and dispassionate intervention.

“While we commend the rulings of the courts, we believe your fatherly role can bring this dispute to a final halt, as we all know that alternative dispute resolution is the new normal.

“Mr President, we the Senators from Osun State know you to be a democrat, and we plead that you bring your wealth of democratic experience into resolving this political logjam. We want you, as usual, to demonstrate that you are the father of all, irrespective of our political affiliations.

“We also call on our royal fathers, elder statesmen and highly respected sons and daughters of Osun to join in this appeal.”