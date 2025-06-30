Lawmaker wants INEC to deregister dormant parties from ballot

INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu.

By Shina Abubakar

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Oluwole Oke, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to remove dormant political parties from the ballot, saying it’s causing confusion for the electorate.

He said the electoral body needs to deregister the dormant political parties in a bid to stop the growing confusion faced by Nigerian voters during elections due to the overcrowding of ballot papers with logos of obscure parties.

In a position paper the lawmaker made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, titled, “Strengthening INEC’s Regulatory Role Over Political Parties to Safeguard Democratic Integrity,” he said the rising numbers of inactive political parties on the ballot is making it harder for citizens, especially those with low literacy levels, to cast their votes correctly.

According to him, several political parties exist only on paper, lacking candidates, national spread, or genuine interest in democratic processes.

“Our ballot paper has become one of the longest and most confusing in the world. Voters—both literate and non-literate—have complained about being overwhelmed by the number of logos. Some end up voting wrongly or spoiling their ballots altogether.

He added that these parties show up only during election periods to exploit the system, particularly by filing election petitions aimed at extorting candidates who won at the polls, stressing the need for INEC to urgently conduct a compliance audit of all registered political parties and enforce constitutional provisions that allow for the deregistration of non-compliant ones.

He said, “Section 225A of the Constitution empowers INEC to deregister parties that fail to meet basic requirements such as winning elections or even participating in them. INEC must act now to clean up the system.

The lawmaker also recommended a review of the Electoral Act to ensure that only political parties that actually participate in elections can file post-election legal challenges, arguing that it would reduce judicial congestion and voter apathy.

“The proliferation of these unserious parties not only wastes INEC’s time and resources but also robs voters of their ability to make informed and accurate choices.

“Ballot clarity is a cornerstone of credible elections. We must not allow our democracy to be distorted by political logos with no real meaning or mandate behind them,” he added.

Vanguard News