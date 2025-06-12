Last surviving female twin rescued by Mary Slessor dies at 115

Malinda Mgbafor Okereke.

The last surviving female twin to be rescued by Mary Slessor, a Scottish Missionary in Arochukwu Ancient Kingdom of Abia, over a century ago, Madam Malinda Mgbafor Okereke, otherwise called Mama Nsu Bekee, is dead.

A statement issued on behalf of the family by the only surviving son of the deceased, Bishop Okechukwu Okereke, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Thursday, disclosed that she died at the age of 115.

According to the statement, the centenarian and her twin sister, Mgbokwo, were born during the harmful traditional practice of the killing of twins in the community.

This happened around the year 1800 when the bearing of twins was considered taboo in Arochukwu and other communities of the Lower Cross River region.

Such newborns were killed and cast into the evil forest shortly before Slessor arrived in the area for missionary work.

It was reported that Slessor enforced a ban on twin murder in the area in 1876.

“The birth of Mgbafor and her twin sister, Mgbokwo, who passed on almost two decades ago, was not only attended to by Slessor and her team at their maternity at Obinagu, Amasu Village, Arochukwu, but the twins were subsequently adopted and fostered by Slessor herself,” the statement added.

It further stated that the deceased and her twin sister received formal education at Mary Slessor Primary School, Arochukwu (now Mary Slessor Secondary Technical School), under the direct care of the Scots.

“This resulted in the twins’ sound command of the English Language, hence the nickname of Madam Mgbafor, ‘Mama Nsu Bekee’ (Mama that speaks English).

“She was strong, always neatly dressed, and full of joy until her last moments before her demise on March 5, following a brief illness,” Okereke stated.

He further disclosed that she would be laid to rest on Saturday, August 30, in her family compound at Amasu, Arochukwu, after a funeral service at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria.

The statement added that the deceased had three children, a daughter and two boys, but was survived by a son, grand and great-grandchildren and many relatives.

