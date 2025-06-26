LASIEC sued over plan to conduct elections in 57 councils

A socio-cultural organisation for Lagos State indigenes, De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, has filed a lawsuit against the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), over its plan to conduct local council elections in 57 local government areas (LGAs) and local council development areas (LCDAs), instead of the 20 constitutionally recognised LGAs in the state.

The suit, filed at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, seeks to stop LASIEC from proceeding with the planned elections, which the group describes as unconstitutional, illegal, and a violation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

In the originating summons, marked FHC/L/CS/1012/2025, the plaintiff is asking the court to determine whether LASIEC has the legal authority to organise elections in the 37 LCDAs, which are not recognised under the Nigerian Constitution.

The group argues that only the 20 LGAs listed in Part I of the First Schedule to the 1999 Constitution are legally recognised, and that conducting elections in any other sub-divisions constitutes a breach of the constitutional framework governing the Federation.

De Renaissance is asking the court for: A declaration that LASIEC lacks the power to conduct elections in the 37 LCDAs; A perpetual injunction restraining LASIEC from organising or announcing elections in the 57 councils; An order directing LASIEC to limit its electoral activities to the 20 constitutionally recognised LGAs. The case is expected to come up for hearing in July at the Federal High Court in Lagos.