LASG: Deeper Life Bible Church condemns demolition of properties

Pastor William Kumuyi

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Deeper Life Bible Church has expressed concern over the demolition of several of its properties in Lagos by state agencies, calling the actions unjustified and alleging they appear targeted.

In a statement released by the church’s legal representative, Nojim Tairu & Co., the church described the demolitions as systematic disruptions to its lawful activities and worship centers.

“Over the past months, our church has faced an unsettling pattern of interference from certain state agencies, resulting in harassment, threats of demolition, and restrictions on our places of worship and community centers,” the statement read.

The church cited the recent demolition of its properties at various locations: Chronicle Yaba Church (reportedly demolished by LAMATA), Olorunishola Church (by LASBCA), and Lawanson Church (by Surulere Local Government), expressing deep concern over what it described as a breach of rights.

“These actions not only infringe on the rights of our congregation but also raise serious concerns about religious freedom, property rights, and due process in Lagos State,” it added.

The church called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and relevant authorities to investigate the incidents and take appropriate action to ensure justice.

“Deeper Life Bible Church has always abided by the law and promoted peace among all communities. These recent developments, however, necessitate urgent attention to prevent further erosion of public trust and religious harmony.”

The statement also appealed to the wider public, religious organizations, legal practitioners, and the international faith community to support their call for fairness and protection of religious freedoms.

“We remain committed to our mission of spiritual growth, humanitarian service, and social development. We will not be deterred by these challenges and are prepared to explore all legal avenues to uphold our rights and preserve our sanctuaries.”

The church reaffirmed its dedication to peace and lawful conduct while seeking redress for what it termed undue enforcement actions.