Landing Levies: NAMA threatens sanctions against defaulting oil firms

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, has warned oil and gas companies operating in the country to either pay their $300 helicopter landing levies or face sanctions.

NAMA, in a statement, gave all affected oil companies a seven-day ultimatum to formally communicate to Naebi Dynamic Concepts Ltd their proposed payment plans and modalities for payments.

According to the statement, landing levies were in alignment with global best practices and were essential to sustaining the maintenance, upgrading and acquisition of modern air navigation infrastructure in Nigeria.

The statement reads: “NAMA, in line with its statutory mandate, wishes to notify all stakeholders, especially oil and gas operators, of the need for full compliance with the provision of NAMA Act on the prompt payment of helicopter landing levies for air navigation services rendered by the agency within the Nigerian airspace and cover operations at oil fields, terminals, platforms, rigs, floating production storage and offloading, FPSO, units, helipads, airstrips, and aerodromes.

“Since 2022, NAMA, in partnership with Naebi Dynamic Concepts Limited, has consistently issued multiple written communications to engage oil and gas operators on the statutory provisions of the NAMA Act. Regrettably, these proactive efforts have not yielded the desired compliance, due to the influence of certain individuals who have worked with them against adherence to established regulatory requirements.

“It is important to emphasise that the enforcement of helicopter landing levies aligns with global best practices and is currently implemented across ICAO member states in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. These levies are essential to sustaining the maintenance, upgrading, and acquisition of modern air navigation infrastructure, critical for the safe and efficient management of Nigeria’s airspace, particularly given the growing operations of drones, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the agency wishes to reiterate as follows: In accordance with the provisions of Sections 8 and 9 of NAMA Act, 2022, the agency is exclusively empowered by law to provide and manage air navigation services and air traffic control for aircraft take-off and landing at all public and private aerodromes within Nigerian airspace.

“A person other than the agency shall not provide air navigation services in respect of Nigerian airspace or any other airspace in which Nigeria has responsibility to provide such services. Sanctions will be applied to defaulting operators, including denying or withholding flight clearances to any operator until outstanding charges have been paid by the operator or a security or guarantee has been given to the satisfaction of the Agency for the payment of the charges or fees.

“In instances where operators persist in unauthorised usage of Nigerian airspace, particularly through private helipads or platforms operating without requisite NAMA clearance and in breach of national security protocols, the agency shall seek the approval of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to shut down and relocate such facilities utilised in connection with unauthorised navigational operations within Nigerian airspace in line with Section 8(3) of the Act.

“As responsible and law-abiding international corporate entities, NAMA hereby calls on all affected oil companies to, within seven days from the date of this publication, formally communicate to Naebi Dynamic Concepts Ltd their proposed payment plans and modalities for applicable air navigation levies. Failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe will trigger appropriate enforcement measures, including the denial of flight clearances for helicopter operations to Oil Fields, Terminals, Platforms, Rigs, Floating Production Storage and Offloading, FPSO, units, Helipads, Airstrips, and Aerodromes

“This action is undertaken not merely to enforce regulatory compliance, but to safeguard national security, enhance aviation safety, promote operational sustainability, and ensure the continued efficiency of Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem, all in alignment with international obligations and globally accepted best practices.”