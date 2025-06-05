Land dispute claims 2 lives in Anambra, 5 suspects in Police custody

The Nigeria Police Force

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- A land dispute at Okochi Ime village, Okpuno in Awka South local government area of Anambra State has claimed two lives, while the third person has been placed on danger list.

The state Police command said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that they are currently in custody and undergoing interrogation to determine the level of their involvement in the murder.

In a statement, the command said it recovered one automatic pump action during the arrest of the five suspects.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who issued the statement in Awka said: “The disturbing incident revealed that the armed suspects, with pump action guns and operating in an unmarked black Toyota Corolla car, attacked the victims and fled the scene.

“The bodies of the victims have been recovered and deposited at the morgue, while the other person is in the hospital receiving treatment”.

Ikenga said the state Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Awka for a comprehensive investigation.

He added that the CP has also directed the emplacement of necessary measures to arrest other fleeing suspects.