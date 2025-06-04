Lagos to amend ‘Obas, Chiefs Law’ to curb title abuse, land grabbing

By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State Government has begun a comprehensive review of the Obas and Chiefs Law of 2015, as part of efforts to restore the dignity of the traditional institution and address rising concerns over misconduct, land grabbing, and the abuse of chieftaincy titles.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held Wednesday at Protea Hotel, Alausa, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, described the review as a deliberate move by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to modernise the law in line with current realities and good governance.

Pedro lamented the erosion of respect for traditional institutions, blaming it on a combination of misconduct, proliferation of unverified chieftaincy titles, and prolonged litigation over succession rights.

“Our royal fathers remain symbols of cultural continuity and community leadership. But today, with due respect, the institution is under threat — from land grabbing, unlawful upgrades, and chieftaincy titles not rooted in the customs of communities,” he said.

He stressed that the review was aimed at addressing gaps in the existing law and redefining the roles of traditional rulers to include conflict resolution, peacekeeping, and partnership in community development.

Pedro explained that the proposed amendments would formally recognise traditional rulers as partners in maintaining law and order, mediating disputes, and conveying government policies to grassroots communities.

“The law must evolve. Our Obas can help reduce crime by mediating disputes, gathering public feedback, and promoting community initiatives,” he added.

He also emphasised the need to restore integrity to the process of conferring chieftaincy titles, warning that only persons of proven honour and community ties should be eligible.

The Attorney General assured stakeholders that their inputs would shape the final law, stating: “This process is about partnership, not imposition. We want a law that preserves heritage while promoting justice, peace, and good governance.”

Many traditional rulers across the state who attended the meeting made inputs on the proposed amendment urging the state government to give more prominent legally backed roles them

In his contribution, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, called for greater legal clarity on the status of divisional and provisional chieftaincy councils, and urged the state to act against individuals falsely parading themselves as Obas.

“We want a clear legal distinction between traditional and provisional councils. We’ve reported impostors multiple times, yet no action has been taken. This must stop,” he said.

The monarch also objected to any attempt to alter the current leadership structure of the State Council of Obas, which recognises four vice-chairmen from the state’s four traditional divisions.

He insisted that local Chief Transit Committees should be consulted before any appointments are made at the state level, and urged the government to ensure chiefs are not excluded from the ongoing reform.

Oba Shotobi requested one month for traditional rulers to review the draft law and return with coordinated input. He also asked for a legal framework to give recognition to traditional dispute resolutions handled within palaces.

“Our decisions are sometimes ignored in court due to lack of legal backing. We need enabling laws to make our rulings count,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Hammed Oyenuga, said the forum presented a rare chance for collaboration among stakeholders in traditional governance.

“This gathering presents a unique opportunity for robust dialogue, reflection, and collaboration as we seek to strengthen the law that directly impacts our revered traditional institutions and the communities they serve,” he said.

Oyenuga noted that the law must be updated to align with contemporary realities, while respecting cultural heritage.

“The Obas and Chiefs Law, last reviewed decades ago, must now be aligned with contemporary realities, evolving societal dynamics, and constitutional principles without compromising the dignity and historical heritage of our royal fathers,” he added.

The meeting ended with consensus for further deliberations within four weeks before final amendments are submitted.