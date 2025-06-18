Lagos taskforce busts criminal dens, arrests 49 suspects in Victoria Island

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has arrested 49 suspected criminals during a sting operation in Victoria Island. The operation, which targeted criminal hideouts and environmental violations, was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday.

Led by the Chairman of the Agency, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adetayo Akerele, the raid commenced at around 1:00 a.m. and covered areas including Maroko Sandfill, Bonny Camp, and other parts of Victoria Island. The suspects arrested comprised 48 males and one female.

According to CSP Akerele, the operation was in response to residents’ complaints and intelligence reports aimed at flushing out criminal elements such as street urchins, hooligans, and pickpockets that had disturbed the peace in the area.

Akerele emphasized the agency’s commitment to maintaining law and order across Lagos State.

“Those who choose to undermine the peace and security of our communities must desist or be prepared to face the full weight of the law. We will not relent in our efforts to ensure a safer and cleaner Lagos,” he said.

He further stated that the agency now conducts routine enforcement at least three times weekly, focusing on black spots, illegal occupations, and criminal enclaves as part of efforts to restore public order.

“The 49 suspects apprehended have been duly charged to court in line with the laws of Lagos State,” Akerele confirmed.

He reiterated the Taskforce’s commitment to promoting a serene, safe, and habitable environment for all residents of Lagos.