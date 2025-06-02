Lagos State: Monthly sanitation exercise to be relaunched — Commissioner

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Commences e-call on Lekki-Epe June 16

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Godwin Oritse

LAGOS — THE Lagos State government, yesterday, reiterated that the suspended monthly environmental sanitation exercise will be re-introduced soon in the state.

The state government also said it would not tolerate the sale of livestock along the road ahead of the Sallah celebration, warning that offenders would be sanctioned.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, who spoke after inspecting the Idi-Araba, Orile Iganmu and Alaba Rago, Ojo Local Government Area, noted that all residents must make good sanitation practices a way of life.

Wahab said: “Lagos is strongly considering reintroducing the monthly environmental sanitation exercise. The process is at Executive Council level as soon as it received the approval, we will formally announce the re-launch of the exercise. But, I can assure you that it would be announced.

“If Edo State could re-launch the environmental sanitation exercise, there is nothing absolutely stopping us in Lagos with high population to don same. I believe it is long overdue. Mr Governor will officially announce the commencement of the exercise after EXCO’s approval.”

Meanwhile, the state government has announced that the enforcement of the electronic call-up (E-Call Up) system for trucks operating along the Lekki Port-Epe corridor will officially commence on June 16, 2025.

The initiative is to regulate the movement of articulated vehicles and tankers, thereby promoting orderly traffic flow and preventing the kind of gridlock previously experienced in Apapa area.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who said this during a stakeholders’ meeting, said the meeting was convened to address pressing concerns surrounding traffic management and congestion caused by increasing industrial activities within the Lekki Free Zone and its surrounding areas.

Hamzat emphasised the critical role of the e-call up system in enhancing logistics efficiency and improving road transportation infrastructure in the state, and urged all stakeholders to remain fully committed to the initiative.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, reaffirmed government’s unwavering commitment to the project.

He noted that challenges encountered during recent enforcement efforts necessitated a temporary pause and further consultations.

Osiyemi , who directed the removal of all articulated vehicles currently obstructing traffic along the Lekki-Epe corridor, emphasised that the enforcement of the e-call up system was not a revenue-generating initiative.

, but rather as a vital strategy to improve traffic flow, safety and road infrastructure management across the state.

The stakeholders’ meeting was attended by representatives of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG; Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD; Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN; Major Energies Marketer Association of Nigeria, MEMAN; Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, DAPPMAN; Lekki Worldwide Investment Company, LWIC; Lekki Free Zone, LFZ; Lekki Sea Port, LSP; Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA; Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Retail; and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA.

The Lagos State government expressed optimism that the collaborative efforts of all parties will ensure smooth and effective implementation of the E-Call Up system.