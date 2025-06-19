Lagos shuts Oko-Oba abattoir indefinitely over unhygienic practices

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Thursday announced the shutdown of the Oko-Oba abattoir over unsanitary activities, waste mismanagement and unhygienic handling of animal products.

This directive was given by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab after an extensive inspection tour with the media to Oko-Oba the Abattoir at Oko-Oba in Agege informing that the Ministry received a petition from the Ministry of Agriculture to intervene as regards various Environmental and health infractions going on at the abattoir.

According to him, “What was witnessed at the abattoir today is heart-wrenching; the operators have defied and chosen to take laws into their hands as they slaughter animals and discharge the Waste into public drainage system with impunity and this is totally unacceptable.”

Wahab said that upon the visitation to the abattoir, it was observed that the operators discharge all animal wastes into the public drainage channels leading to the “Harmony” part of the Abattoir whilst also discharging their animal wastes into another company named Forth-Walt Farm on Wasiu Olaife Street.

He said the state government will not condone any act of uncleanliness and environmental degradation in the abattoir and the neighbouring environment.

Wahab maintained that there are Environmental laws guiding abattoir operations in the state, adding that waste water and blood generated from meat processing should be adequately passed through the treatment plant and not be discharged into the public drains.

“The State Government will take drastic and firm decisions to correct this attitude and make sure these operators abide by the law”.

“Until they fully comply with the provisions of the law, this will not be a one-off. We will come back; If nothing is done right now about the present state of the abattoir it is only a catastrophe waiting to happen,” he said.

Wahab warned that all Abattior operators must adhere strictly to the minimum benchmark of the state, saying operators can not choose to defy and or choose their own laws by blackmailing people as if that is the right way of life.

The enforcement operation at the abattoir at Oko-Oba will be a Joint operation involving the Environment Ministry, Agriculture, LASEPA, LASWMO and LAWMA, saying it is quite unfortunate that people do not like seeing the carrot until the big stick is wielded, affirming that the government would maintain its stand.

The commissioner also visited Adetola Canal by Johathan Coker Street in Iju where some bad elements had vandalised the Iron rod that serve as reinforcement to the Canal, saying incidentally the lining of the canal has just been awarded in order to effectively discharge into Oko-Oba canal.

“We have compelled the CDAs of this community to take ownership and protect the infrastructure because Government cannot provide and also police the infrastructure.This situation tells you how bad the intentions of some persons are,” he said.

He urged residents to always pay for the services provided by PSP waste operators and desist from patronising the cart pushers and illegal waste disposal means.

Wahab said the state government has continued to prosecute all those caught disposing waste indiscriminately in the past few weeks, adding that the government will continue to do so in accordance with the law” he said.

Places visited include: Oko-Oba Abattoir, Agege; Adetola Canal by Jonathan Coker street, Fagba, Iju in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government.