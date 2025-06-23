Lagos NMA cries foul over leadership crisis at Psychiatric Hospital Yaba

… Demand reversal of Owoeye’s appointment

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Lagos State Branch, yesterday faults the Federal Ministry of Health’s decision to re-appoint Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye as Acting Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, following the expiration of his tenure.

The NMA warned that the move threatens to plunge the pride of mental healthcare in Nigeria into administrative collapse.

In a press statement signed by Chairman of the NMA Lagos State Branch, Dr. Babajide Saheed, the association expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, arguing that a second-term appointment must be earned on merit and that the Ministry’s action runs contrary to Public Service Rules (PSR).

“As the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, we are duty-bound to speak on behalf of our members and the broader healthcare community when actions within the system undermine integrity, efficiency, and the well-being of patients and professionals,” Saheed stated, emphasising the NMA’s commitment to upholding standards in the health sector.

While acknowledging the initial steps taken by the Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adekunle Salako, to address staff concerns, the NMA criticised the Ministry for failing to prioritise institutional stability, staff welfare, and patient-centred care by making a crisis-proned decision.

The NMA Lagos State Branch has resolved to continue to engage and collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure adherence to laid down processes in the appointment of leadership for the institution, stressing that this is “key to achieving the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the health sector.”

To avert what it fears could degenerate into a “full-blown crisis,” the NMA Lagos State Branch has laid down a series of uncompromising demands. They are calling for the immediate reversal of Dr. Owoeye’s appointment as Acting Medical Director. Furthermore, the association insists on the prompt appointment of the next most senior and competent officer to serve as acting medical director, strictly in line with Public Service Rules and extant circulars, notably SGF.50/S.II/C.2/268, pending the transparent selection of a substantive leader.

The NMA is demanding an open, transparent, and merit-driven process for the eventual selection of the substantive Medical Director. The body also seeks further engagement with both the NMA itself and the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) to facilitate a resolution before the situation escalates beyond control.

“We stand firm in our conviction that leadership in healthcare institutions must reflect merit, accountability, and service to the people.

“The health of Nigerians is not a bargaining chip. It is a sacred responsibility that must be safeguarded by all of us.”