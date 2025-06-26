Lagos Govt launches probe into demolition of Obi’s brother’s property

Peter Obi

…Denies involvement, orders full investigation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has ordered a full-scale investigation into the controversial demolition of a property reportedly owned by the brother of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The move comes in response to allegations by Obi, who accused the state government of being complicit in the demolition exercise.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, denied the government’s involvement and described Obi’s claims as “unverified and baseless.”

“The Lagos State Government is compelled to address the recent allegations made by Mr. Peter Obi regarding the demolition of a property belonging to his brother,” the statement read.

“We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other arm of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition.”

According to Omotoso, Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser on eGIS & Urban Development, who oversees LASBCA, also confirmed that the agency was not involved in the demolition.

He expressed concern that such claims were made without proper fact-checking, especially at a sensitive political time, ahead of local government elections.

Omotoso reaffirmed the government’s commitment to due process, saying, “We will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness or violations of extant laws. Any individual or group found involved in such acts will be brought to justice.”

To get to the root of the matter, the state government has directed Arc. Gbolahun Owodunni Oki, FNIA, Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, to oversee a comprehensive investigation by LASBCA into the circumstances surrounding the demolition.

“The investigation will help clarify what truly happened and ensure appropriate actions are taken,” Omotoso stated.

Reiterating the government’s inclusive stance, the statement concluded: “The Lagos State Government welcomes everyone to live and work in the state, and we assure all residents of our continued commitment to their safety and well-being.”