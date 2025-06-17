Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road: Afenifere opposes alignment change

— Describes project as colonial legacy, not Tinubu’s initiative

— Says reconciliation within Afenifere remains possible

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has expressed concerns over the change in the alignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway by the Federal Government, describing the development as problematic and inconsistent with earlier proposals.

Speaking to journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Afenifere Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, said the realignment is unacceptable to the people of Ondo and other coastal states.

Ebiseni noted that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway has long-standing historical roots dating back to colonial times.

“We have archival records showing that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was proposed as far back as 1900 when the Ilaje coastal territory of present-day Ondo State was still part of the Lagos Colony,” he said. “A telegraphic line had already connected Lagos through Ilaje to Warri along the Atlantic corridor.”

He further referenced a colonial agreement signed in January 1904 between Sir William Macgregor, then Governor of Lagos Colony, and Sir Wyndham Roseberry of the Southern Protectorate, which outlined the coastal alignment of the route.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for initiating the current phase of the project, Ebiseni cautioned against deviating from the coastal alignment, especially in oil-producing regions.

“There is growing concern following statements by the Minister of Works suggesting the road would no longer follow the coastline from Ondo to Delta and other states. This raises questions and dissatisfaction among communities along the original alignment,” he stated.

He emphasized that many of the advantages associated with the project — including economic opportunities — lie within the undeveloped coastal regions outside Lagos.

“It is in the best interest of the administration to pursue a legacy-driven approach, prioritizing equitable development over political considerations,” Ebiseni added.

He also praised activist Reno Omokri’s fact-finding tour of the road project, describing it as a more constructive form of civic engagement than what he termed unproductive rhetoric.

Addressing internal developments within Afenifere, Ebiseni said the emergence of Oba Oladipo Olaitan from Osun State as the group’s leader has helped resolve long-standing concerns over regional dominance in leadership.

“From Chief Obafemi Awolowo in 1951 through Chief Michael Ajasin, Abraham Adesanya, Reuben Fasoranti, and Ayo Adebanjo, leadership had alternated primarily between Lagos/Ogun and Ondo/Ekiti zones. The current leadership from the Oyo/Osun axis represents a natural progression,” he said.

On reconciliation within the group, Ebiseni expressed optimism, saying Afenifere remains grounded in its welfarist and ideological roots.

“There has always been ideological contestation within the group, reflecting the dynamics of national politics. The current disagreements are, in my view, not irreconcilable,” he noted.

He concluded by expressing confidence in the capacity of the new leadership to unify the group and navigate the current internal challenges.