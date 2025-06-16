Lagos Assembly summons Uber, LagRide, others over unrest

Lagos State Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned Uber, Bolt, Indrive, Rida, and LagRide to appear for a public hearing on the growing unrest in the ride-hailing sector.

Mr Azeez Jaiyesimi, the Chairman, Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), Lagos Chapter, made this known in a statement by the union’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Steven Iwindoye, on Monday in Lagos.

Jaiyesimi said the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, was in response to the petition by AUATON to the assembly.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned Uber, Bolt, Indrive, Rida, and LagRide to appear for a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, June 17.

“The hearing aims to address the growing unrest in the ride-hailing sector and create a framework for safer, fairer, and more accountable operations in the Nigerian gig economy,” Jaiyesimi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union filed a public petition to the assembly, raising concerns over insecurity, labour rights violations, and regulatory non-compliance by ride-hailing companies operating in the state.

The petition has the title: ”Public Petition Against Uber, Bolt, Indrive, Rida, and LagRide for non-compliance with the National Collective Agreement and Corporate Negligence, Resulting in the Victimisation of App-Based Transport Workers in Nigeria.”

The union accused the named platforms of systematic neglect and exploitative practices that continued to endanger the lives and livelihoods of thousands of drivers across Lagos.

The key grievances raised in the petition included ‘Driver Profiling and Passenger Safety’, ‘Unilateral Pricing Policies’; ‘Lack of Welfare Support’; ‘Commission Discrepancies’; ‘Suppression of Union Rights’, among other issues.

Vanguard News