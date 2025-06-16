Lagos Assembly summons CP over rising cult activities

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of over 200 Nigerians, including women and children, in coordinated attacks across Benue State, blaming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing to tackle Nigeria’s worsening security crisis.

Speaking on Monday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, described the attacks as ‘another horrifying chapter in Nigeria’s history under an unresponsive APC administration.’

Ologunagba’s criticism comes amid mounting public outrage and grief over the spate of killings, particularly in central and northern regions of the country.

“It is clear that the assailants marauding communities in various States of our country are being emboldened by President Tinubu’s lethargic approach to security. The APC has failed to decisively confront the situation, given its reported connections with terrorist interests,” he stated.

Ologunagba said the party was alarmed by reports that terrorists and bandits carried out coordinated attacks on several communities in Benue, killing hundreds of defenceless citizens without any meaningful resistance.

He accused President Tinubu of failing to demonstrate the leadership expected of a Commander-in-Chief, arguing that the President has remained distant and reactive in the face of national tragedies.

“Instead of decisive action, President Tinubu has remained largely aloof and resorted to passing the buck, with his aides issuing lame press statements without urgent presidential action to guarantee the security of citizens,” he said.

The PDP further accused the Tinubu administration of prioritising political activities and its 2027 re-election agenda over the protection of lives and property.

“President Tinubu should be held responsible for the killings in Nigeria, having not demonstrated the will and commitment expected of a Commander-in-Chief in the fight against terrorism in our country,” the party stated.

Despite its strong criticism of the government, the PDP commended the country’s security forces for their sacrifices and gallantry under what it described as ‘an underperforming Commander-in-Chief.’

“We commend the courage of our gallant security personnel who continue to risk their lives to defend our country, even without adequate support,” Ologunagba said.

The main opposition party extended condolences to the families of those killed and urged security agencies not to relent in their duties despite current challenges.

“Our Party deeply commiserates with the families of the victims of the senseless killings in Benue State and other parts of our country,” the PDP added.