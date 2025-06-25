Lafia on lockdown as President Tinubu visits Nasarawa to commission projects

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, was virtually shut down on Tuesday as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited the state to commission key infrastructure projects executed by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

In anticipation of the president’s arrival, both public and private schools in Lafia metropolis were closed, forcing pupils to remain at home despite no official public holiday being declared by the state government. Civil servants and business owners also stayed away from their usual activities, bringing the city to a near standstill.

Our correspondent reports that hundreds of residents, including schoolchildren and political supporters, lined major roads in the city awaiting the president’s arrival. As of the time of filing this report, President Tinubu had not yet landed in Lafia, but preparations were in full swing.

The usually sunny and hot city of Lafia experienced an unusual bout of cool and cloudy weather, offering some relief to the waiting crowds.

Security was visibly heightened across the city, with vehicular movement into and out of Lafia heavily restricted. Security operatives, in an apparent effort to maintain order, were reported to have harassed and brutalized several commercial motorcyclists who attempted to use restricted routes.

President Tinubu’s visit is seen as a significant political event for Nasarawa State, as he is expected to commission several completed infrastructure projects and reinforce the partnership between the federal and state governments.