Labour Party senators shrink as Neda Imasuen defects to APC June 12

Neda Imasuen

•Says LP in shreds, no direction

•Says he wants to support Tinubu ‘who is courageous and doing well for Nigeria’

•With defection of 2 Akwa Ibom PDP senators, APC now 71, PDP 28, LP 4, NNPP 1, SDP 2 and APGA 1

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, who represents Edo South Senatorial District, has concluded plans to dump his party, the Labour Party, LP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Imasueu, who disclosed this to Sunday Vanguard, said he would formally declare for the APC on Thursday, June 12 in Benin-City, Edo State capital, saying that he took the decision to decamp to the APC because the LP, in the true sense of it, has lost total direction, with no leadership that could be pointed at.

The senator noted that the party is in shreds, saying, “ As we speak today, the Labour Party, LP has lost direction, is a party that you cannot really say who is the Chairman of the party, the party has lost direction. I heard from some quarters that with the crisis in the Labour Party, it may be difficult for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to download the name of the candidate because of the issue of who is the authentic national Chairman of the party.

“Over the past months, it has become increasingly clear to me that the Labour Party as it currently stands, has become disconnected from the aspirations of the very Nigerians it seeks to lead. Internal divisions, lack of ideological clarity, and inability to provide a credible, forward-looking agenda have made it difficult for leaders like me to pursue the reform of the political party.”

According to him, he was leaving the party because of the courage of President Bola Tinubu who has courageously taken some steps and carried out policies that will help in the growth and development of the country, just as he said that the President must be supported in all its ramifications following his vision for the country and what he is doing on behalf of Nigeria, for Nigerians, for the youths.

Imasuen said that it became imperative for him to join the APC, to work with President Tinubu as part of his contribution to the development of the country, adding, “The APC offers a more viable platform through which i can develop my national interest. The APC is a platform through which I can effectively serve my constituents. Advocating for progressive policies, I help move Nigeria forward.”

He said, “I am also very happy that we have somebody like the President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is steering the ship of affairs today. I say so because of his courage. It takes courage to be able to do what he has done, and what he continues to do. He has brought about certain policies that I believe that, as a matter of time, will begin to yield dividends. He’s not afraid to take on those issues that many of his predecessors stayed away from, just because they are interested in elections. And for that, I salute him, and that is why I admire him because of that courage that he has to push the ship forward.”

With the movement of Imasuen, APC senators in the 10th National Assembly have increased to 69, strengthening the party’s majority in the upper chamber.

Following the defection, the updated composition of the Senate now stands as follows: APC 69, PDP 30, Labour Party 4, NNPP 1, SDP 2 and APGA 1.

Also with the defection of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC, two PDP senators from the state also followed him.

They are Senators Sampson Ekong, PDP, Akwa Ibom South and Etim Bassey Aniekan, PDP, Akwa Ibom North-East.

When they formally announce their movement to the APC at the hallowed chamber of the Senate, APC senators will be 71, PDP 28; LP 4; NNPP 1; SDP 2 and APGA 1.