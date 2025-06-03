Kudirat Abiola: Why we need to raise children who’ll defend Nigeria – Abiola, Odumakin

By Ebunoluwa Sessou, Esther Adeleke & Esther Chukwuchebem

Nigerian women have been called to reflect on the life and belief of late Kudirat Abiola in raising and shaping children who will hitherto defend the country in future.

In a statement signed by the President of Kudirat Initiative for Democracy, KIND and President of Women Arise, Dr. Hafsat Abiola and Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, respectively, it was said that, it is not enough to focus solely on raising children but that the country would be a better place if all women are involved in shaping the children.

According to them, “It is only by showing up and working consistently for a better Nigeria that our reality will improve. We also invite men to reflect on the positive impact this one woman had and to see what they can do to encourage more women to participate in shaping Nigeria’s future.

“If there is any lesson we should take away from Kudi’s life, let it be this: Nigeria’s problems are not greater than the Nigerian people, if men and women work together to solve them.

“The path to public participation is daunting for women; no doubt but late Kudirat Abiola used to say that it was a mistake for mothers to focus solely on raising children and not make sure that the world is ready to receive them.

“This conviction led her to stand by her husband, Moshood Abiola, when the June 12 election that he won was unjustly annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida. Her steadfast commitment to the June 12 movement cost her life.

“As we remember her today, June 4, the 29th anniversary of her death, we celebrate a heroine and a champion of democracy. We remember a woman who galvanised other women to stand up and march on the streets, to rally students, to write articles and to organise strikes that nearly brought down the military.

“We honour her financial contribution, from her entrepreneurial efforts, which became necessary when her husband’s businesses were shut down by the regime.

“Her funding of the oil workers strike of 1994 that lasted for three months. Her funding of marches, demonstrations across the country, and of many including the current president when they had to escape possible assassination.

“We acknowledge that the democracy that she, her husband and many others gave their lives to bring about has endured since the restoration of democracy in 1999. And we note that Nigeria’s continued struggle to tackle poverty and provide opportunities for all its citizens means that there is still more work to be done.

“We honour Nigeria’s heroine of democracy today and call on Nigeria’s women to continue to step forward to work with men to ensure that our democracy is all that it can be”, they said.