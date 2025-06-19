Kogi West Senator turns to prayer over rising kidnappings

…Launches interfaith campaign to seek divine intervention

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Amid growing insecurity and a surge in kidnapping cases, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sunday Karimi, has turned to spiritual intervention as a response to the crisis.

Karimi, expressing deep concern over the spate of abductions in his district, said it was time to seek divine help through prayers and fasting, involving both Christian and Islamic communities. He made the call during a prayer session held at the First ECWA Church, Lokoja, as part of a new initiative titled “Kogi West Seek the Face of God.”

“We are not pleased at all over the increasing incidents of kidnapping in our communities. An army Major was killed recently after ransom was paid. A first-class monarch was abducted from his home and only released after ransom was paid,” the senator lamented.

While acknowledging the federal government’s stance against ransom payments, Karimi said that families often have no choice but to pay to save their loved ones.

“Though the federal government prohibits ransom payments, no one would sit by and watch their family members remain in the hands of kidnappers.”

He revealed that he was once advised to seek help from a marabout in one of the northern states but chose instead to rely on spiritual consultation through Christianity and Islam.

“After discussing with my family, we agreed it is better to seek help from God through the Christian and Islamic bodies. The Israelites in the Bible faced similar security challenges and turned to God, who delivered them. I believe that same God is still alive and will answer our prayers,” Karimi said.

The senator disclosed that he had already visited the Lokoja Central Mosque earlier in the day to observe Islamic prayers and had also commenced personal fasting. He announced that interfaith prayer sessions would be held across all seven local government areas in the district.

“This is not just symbolic. I believe in the efficacy of prayer. We are involving our religious communities in both faiths because the security of our people is at stake. We must combine efforts—both physical and spiritual—to overcome this menace.”

Senator Karimi’s spiritual campaign is coming at a time of heightened concern over insecurity in Kogi West, with several high-profile abductions and attacks leaving residents fearful and frustrated.