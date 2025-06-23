Kogi Poly expels 6, withdraws 273 over exam malpractices, poor academic performance

By Boluwaji Obahopo Lokoja

The Kogi State Polytechnic has expelled six students over examination malpractices, while 273 others were withdrawn for poor academic performance.

This was made known on Monday in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the school, Mrs. Uredo Omale.

According to the statement, “The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has considered and approved the First Semester results for 2024/2025 Academic Session, with 273 students who performed below expectations asked to withdraw from the institution.

“This was part of the far-reaching decisions at the 120th meeting of the Board held on Thursday, 17th April, at the Board Room of the Polytechnic Main Campus, Lokoja.

“The Chairman of the Board, Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman, commended members of the Academic Board Result Verification Committee, led by the Deputy Rector, Dr Samuel Taiwo Olowo, for the due diligence on the results and charged them to sustain the tempo.

“He, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some students, which led to their withdrawal, despite providing a conducive atmosphere for learning.”

The statement said those withdrawn spread across Twenty departments and forty-two programmes.