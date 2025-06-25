Kogi Police foil kidnap of passengers along Obajana-Oshokoshoko road, arrest 2

The Nigeria Police Force

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Kogi State disclosed, yesterday that its operatives, during several patrols as well as stop and search operations, rescued several kidnap victims after a shootout with criminal elements along the Obajana road and recovered an SMG rifle, 28 live ammunition among others along Okene-Auchi Road

Spokesman, William Aya, said: “On June 23, 2025, the operatives attached to Obajana Division, while on a confidence building patrol along Obajana-Oshokoshoko road, foiled an attempted abduction of passengers who were attacked by armed hoodlums.

“The hoodlums had ambushed three vehicles: One J5 vehicle with registration number LSD 572 XJ driven by Suleiman Sani with his motor boy, en route from Zaria to Ekiti.

“One Toyota Hiace bus with registration number KPA 93 LG, driven by Adeleke Ifelaja, traveling from Abuja to Lagos with 10 passengers and one Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GWA 663 XD, driven by Dare Oloyede, also traveling from Abuja to Lagos with 13 passengers.

“The patrol team responded promptly to the sporadic gunfire heard in the area and engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle.

“Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire but were repelled, which forced them to abandon their victims and fled.

“All the passengers were rescued. Unfortunately, six victims sustained injuries, and one died while receiving treatment.

“Police operatives attached to Okene Division, while on routine stop-and-search duty, intercepted a Nissan vehicle (ash colour) with registration number LGT 893 AA, Plateau, heading towards the Auchi axis with five passengers.

“During the search, all passengers were asked to alight from the vehicle.

“However, one of the passengers took to his heels and was given a hot chase but unfortunately escaped through a nearby thick forest. Efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspect.”