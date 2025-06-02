Kogi pays off N98.8bn debt in 15 months – State Government

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has announced the liquidation of N98.8 billion in debt over the past 15 months.

The disclosure was made on Monday by the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Ashiru Idris, while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Lokoja.

According to Idris, the debts cleared include liabilities dating back to the administration of former Governor Ibrahim Idris and the N50 billion salary bailout fund granted to the administration of Captain Idris Wada.

“So far, this administration under the leadership of Ahmed Usman Ododo has liquidated a total of N98.8 billion inherited from previous administrations,” the Commissioner stated.

He attributed this fiscal achievement to a significant increase in internally generated revenue (IGR), made possible by the proactive efforts of Governor Ododo.

“This was made possible through the strategic empowerment of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service, which was given a clear mandate to enhance revenue generation,” Idris added.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, highlighted key infrastructural achievements, including the construction of a perimeter fence around the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) in Osara. The move follows a security breach on campus last year.

Fanwo also announced the establishment of a Climate Change Agency aimed at addressing the environmental challenges posed by climate change in the state.