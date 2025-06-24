Killing; Niger state govt assures IBB varsity of security, urges calm

The Niger State Government has assured students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, (IBBU), Lapai, of improved security following the killing of a 300-level student by suspected phone snatchers.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hamidu Jantabo, gave the assurance at an emergency meeting with stakeholders in Lapai.

Jantabo expressed deep condolences to the university community and called for maturity, calm, and peaceful conduct in the face of grief.

“I want to appeal to the students to protest peacefully. When we arrived, we saw some individuals carrying sticks and dangerous objects. That is unacceptable.

“Once the new penal code is signed into law, such conduct could lead to prosecution,” he warned.

The commissioner said that discussions were ongoing to establish approved security check-points around the student’s community.

He also hinted on possible deployment of more than 200 trained local vigilantes for community and campus patrols.

The commissioner called for stricter regulations on landlords, as well as amendments to the university law to ensure that students’ accommodations were built with basic security facilities.

“Students shouldn’t be paying ₦200,000 to ₦400,000 for lodges lacking gates, proper lighting, or security post. We must hold landlords accountable,” he said.

He, therefore, proposed a collaborative effort with the Niger State Urban Development Board (NUDB) to identify and take appropriate measures on unapproved lodges.

“I believe that 95 per cent of these lodges lack official approval. NUDB can verify these structures, and where necessary, enforce closure to ensure that students are not living in unsafe environments,” he said.

On infrastructure, Jantabo pledged immediate support to resolve power issues affecting the university by providing a new transformer and fixing the fault along the Minna-Lapai power line.

He also offered logistic assistance such as motorcycles and electronic logs to boost security patrol.

Jantabo called for collaboration between the university’s internal security, the student body, and local vigilante groups, adding that previous attempts at establishing permanent security outposts led to conflicts.

He suggested coordinated patrols and the formation of students’ security committees as viable alternatives forthwith.

“Let us also enforce proper identification. Students should always carry their ID cards along.

“The university should consider recruiting additional vigilante personnel to cover off-campus hostels, as more than 80 per cent of students reside outside the main campus,” he said.

Jantabo condemned the use of weapons during the students’ protests and appealed for restraint henceforth.

“We sympathise with you over the loss of your colleague, but we must respond with discipline and responsibility. Violent or intimidating protests will only overshadow your legitimate concerns. Please help us restore calm.

“The government is fully committed to working with the University and the students to deliver lasting security reforms,” he assured.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Mohammed Sulaiman, urged the students residing off-campus to be vigilant and make deliberate efforts to know their neighbours and surroundings.

According to Sulaiman, while the university continues to work with relevant security agencies and government authorities to strengthen safety around the institution, students must also take personal responsibility for their security.

“Security is a shared responsibility. Students must be alert, observant, and informed about their environment. Don’t live in isolation. Know the people living around you and report anything suspicious,” he advised.

All stakeholders at the meeting underscored the need for a well-coordinated security surveillance on both the campuses of the university and the host community and urged the students to give peace a chance.

Similarly, as part of wider engagement efforts, the Vice Chancellor convened an emergency security meeting with the Lapai Emirate Council led by the Emir of Lapai, Umar Bago III.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting focused on traditional and community-based approaches to strengthening security around the university environment.

The vice chancellor emphasised the critical role of traditional institutions in maintaining peace, encouraging community vigilance, and fostering cooperation between residents and security stakeholders.

He acknowledged the pain and anxiety caused by the recent incident, describing it as an unfortunate tragedy that had shaken the entire university community, assuring that the management of the institution was fully engaged with stakeholders to find a lasting solution.

Sulaiman reaffirmed the university’s commitment to students’ welfare and welcomed the proposals presented by the commissioner and other stakeholders.

He also encouraged the students to channel their grievances through the proper channels and maintain decorum during advocacy or protest actions.

“This is a moment for reflection and responsibility. Let’s unite, not just in mourning, but in ensuring we never lose another student to such a senseless act,” he said.

The high point of the meetings was a collective pledge by the state government, university authorities, traditional leaders, students representatives, and security agencies to ensure adequate security for the students..

Prayers were also offered for the repose of the deceased and for Allah (S.W.T) to comfort his family for the irreparable loss.