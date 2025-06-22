Killers of Kaduna indigenes in Plateau must be brought to justice — Gov Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has strongly condemned the killing of twelve Kaduna indigenes in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, urging security agencies to swiftly apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.

The victims, who were en route to a wedding in Quan Pan LGA of Plateau, were ambushed and killed in the volatile Mangun District. Eleven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the attack.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 21, 2025, Governor Sani described the killings as “an act of savagery” and stressed that justice must be served without delay.

“We condemn in the strongest terms these acts of savagery. The criminals must be fished out and dealt with accordingly. Security agencies must leave no stone unturned in their quest to apprehend the perpetrators,” he said.

He called on Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to take decisive steps to restore order and direct the security agencies under his command to track down the attackers.

“This is the time for Governor Mutfwang to take full charge and direct the operations of the security agencies until the murderers are brought to justice. I will personally follow up on the progress of the investigations,” Sani vowed.

Appealing for calm among Kaduna citizens, Governor Sani reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to peace-building and highlighted the Kaduna Peace Model as an example of successful conflict resolution through political commitment.

“The Plateau crisis is not insurmountable. There is no justification for anybody to attack any citizen of Nigeria in any part of the country. Enough is enough,” he declared.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and assured them of government support, including treatment for the injured and a relentless pursuit of justice.

“We shall do all in our power to lessen the pain of the affected families. May the souls of our departed citizens rest in perfect peace,” the governor concluded.