Kidnappers to die by hanging in Ondo – Govt

The Ondo State Government has said that kidnappers found guilty in the state will face the death penalty by hanging.

The government also announced that buildings and facilities used by kidnappers in committing crime would be demolished after following due process in the court.

The Attorney General and State Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, stated this at a news briefing after the State Executive Council meeting on Saturday in Akure.

Ajulo explained that the anti-kidnapping law would be reviewed by the Ondo State House of Assembly that will prescribe the death penalty for kidnappers by hanging.

He said the council was also concerned about the spate of cultism in the state and would do everything necessary to decisively deal with the situation.

He said the penalty for kidnappers in the state would now be death by hanging after reviewing the law through the state House of Assembly.

“The governor, being a lover of the rule of law, would not go the way it’s being done in other states without following necessary court due process.

“We should know that we have investors coming to the state, and as part of the measures, we should ensure we encourage them that they and their investment are safe,” he said.

Also speaking, Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye, said the executive also approved the installation of 6000 solar-powered street lights across the three senatorial districts.

Olawoye said the construction of a 24.75 km dual carriageway from Okitipupa to Igbokoda Jetty was also approved at the meeting.

He also disclosed that the council also approved the construction of a 6.7 km dual carriageway from Supare Junction–Akungba–Ikare Road in Akoko.

The Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Bola Taiwo, said that the state government had approved the selection process of the Olu of Okeigbo by the warrant chiefs. (NAN)