Kidnappers kill two policemen, abduct, Chinese, Nigerian in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Yet to be identified gunmen on Wednesday evening killed two mobile police officers and abducted a Chinese national and another Nigerian at a mining facility, located in Oreke-Oke-Igbo in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

It was gathered from the locals that the assailants, who were already aware of the mobile police escorts of the Chinese, caught them unaware from the back, killing them with multiple gun shots, and then kidnapped the Chinese and his Nigerian worker.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the attackers also carted away rifles of the deceased officers after killing them

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said that the hoodlums carried out the attack at about 6:30 pm on the mining facility.

Identity of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force were given as; ASP Haruna Watsai and Inspector Tukur Ogah, both attached to 45 PMF, Abuja, were on official protective assignment at the location when they were killed by the gunmen.

The abducted two individuals were identified as Mr. Sam Xie Wie, a Chinese national, and Mr. David Adenaiye, a native from Kogi state, who were working at the mining site at the time of the incident.

The Police statement reads: “The Kwara State Police Command confirms a deadly attack and abduction incident that occurred on June 4, 2025, at about 1830hrs. This heinous act was done at a mining site located in Oreke-Okeigbo in the Ifelodun local government area of the state.

‎”Information received from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Oreke indicates that a group of unidentified armed assailants invaded the said mining facility, where they tragically shot and killed two operatives of the Nigeria Police Force—ASP Haruna Watsai and Inspector Tukur Ogah, both attached to 45 PMF, Abuja, who were on official protective assignment at the location.

” The attackers also carted away the rifles of the deceased officers.”

The statement added,”‎In addition to the heinous killings, the assailants abducted two individuals: Mr. Sam Xie Wie, a Chinese national, and Mr. David Adenaiye, a native from Kogi State who was working at the mining site at the time of the incident.”

‎”The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, psc mnips, strongly condemns this act of brutality and assures the public that the Command has since swung into decisive action.

Tactical and intelligence-driven efforts are currently underway to ensure the swift rescue of the abducted victims and the apprehension of those responsible for this cowardly attack,” the statement further said.

“The Command is working in close synergy with other security agencies and community stakeholders to strengthen its presence in the area and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

‎”Residents of Kwara State are urged to remain calm and law-abiding, as the Command remains fully committed to the protection of lives and property across the state. We appeal to members of the public to provide credible and timely information that could aid the ongoing investigation and recovery efforts.

‎”Further developments will be communicated as investigations progress,” concluded the statement.

